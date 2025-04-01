LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
MORE
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Copa del Rey
4 - 4
AGG 5 - 4
FT
Endrick
30'
J. Bellingham
82'
A. Tchouameni
86'
A. Ruediger
115'
A. Barrenetxea
16'
D. Alaba
72' (og)
M. Oyarzabal
80'
,
90' + 3'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-4) (AET 4-4)
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments