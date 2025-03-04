LIVE SCORES
1 - 7
FT
N. Lang
43' (pen)
J. Timber
18'
E. Nwaneri
21'
M. Merino
31'
M. Oedegaard
47'
,
73'
L. Trossard
48'
R. Calafiori
85'
(HT 1-3) (FT 1-7)
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments