5 - 4
AGG 7 - 6
FT
M. Ugarte
10'
D. Dalot
45' + 1'
B. Fernandes
114' (pen)
K. Mainoo
120'
H. Maguire
120' + 1'
C. Tolisso
71'
N. Tagliafico
78'
R. Cherki
105'
A. Lacazette
110' (pen)
(HT 2-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 5-4)
Manchester United vs Lyon
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
