LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
MORE
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Ligue 1
3 - 4
FT
N. El Aynaoui
3' (pen)
R. Aguilar
19'
F. Sotoca
48'
I. Soumare
28'
A. Ayew
33'
J. Casimir
62'
A. Koka
90' + 1' (pen)
(HT 2-2) (FT 3-4)
Lens vs Le Havre
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments