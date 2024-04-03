1. Lig
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Daniel Candeias 83' (pen), 90' (pen), 90' + 9' (pen)
Kenneth Obinna Mamah 44'Kubilay Kanatsizkus 71'
(HT 0-1) (FT 3-2)

Kocaelispor vs GoztepeResults & stats,