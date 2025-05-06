LIVE SCORES
4 - 3
AGG 7 - 6
FT
L. Martinez
21'
H. Calhanoglu
45' + 1' (pen)
F. Acerbi
90' + 3'
D. Frattesi
99'
E. Garcia
54'
D. Olmo
60'
Raphinha
87'
(HT 2-0) (FT 3-3) (AET 4-3)
Inter vs Barcelona
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments