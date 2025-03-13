LIVE SCORES
5 - 4
AGG 5 - 5
PEN 1 - 3
Hadj Mahmoud
21'
G. Koutsias
42'
,
80'
D. Dos Santos
44'
O. Doumbia
118'
S. Seslar
40'
T. Svetlin
68'
A. Kucys
90' + 5' (pen)
J. Nieto
97'
(HT 3-1) (FT 4-3) (AET 5-4)
FC Lugano vs NK Celje
Results & stats
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments