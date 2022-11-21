LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
MORE
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
World Cup
6 - 2
FT
Jude Bellingham
35'
Bukayo Saka
43'
,
62'
Raheem Sterling
45' + 1'
Marcus Rashford
71'
Jack Grealish
90'
Mehdi Taremi
65'
,
90' + 13' (pen)
(HT 3-0) (FT 6-2)
England vs Iran
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments