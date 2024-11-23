First Division A
team-logo
7 - 0
FT
team-logo
C. Tzolis 12', 22', 42' (pen), 47'R. Onyedika 51'A. Jashari 57'H. Vanaken 77'
(HT 3-0) (FT 7-0)

Club Brugge vs St.TruidenResults & stats,