First Division A
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
G. Nilsson 19', 90' + 5'H. Vetlesen 22'H. Vanaken 77'
A. Kosiah 81'M. Weymans 90' + 3'
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-2)

Club Brugge vs BeerschotResults & stats,