Europa League
5 - 2
AGG 6 - 4
FT
K. Hoegh
56' (pen)
M. Hilgers
90' + 2' (og)
B. Wembangomo
90' + 4'
S. Fet
111'
A. Verschueren
114' (og)
F. Sjoevold
26' (og)
S. Steijn
90' + 6'
(HT 0-1) (FT 3-2) (AET 5-2)
Bodoe/Glimt vs Twente
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Top Players & Ratings
Standings
Comments
;