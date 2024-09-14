LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
MORE
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Videos
Eredivisie
9 - 1
FT
S. Mijnans
4'
T. Parrott
23'
,
48'
,
50'
,
56'
I. Sadiq
72'
M. Meerdink
75'
K. Belic
82'
Z. Buurmeester
85'
L. Brouwers
19'
(HT 2-1) (FT 9-1)
AZ Alkmaar vs SC Heerenveen
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments