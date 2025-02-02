Eredivisie
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
J. Kadile 17'
M. Ihattaren 58'Y. Oukili 72'O. Zawada 85'N. Bakker 90' + 2' (og)
(HT 1-0) (FT 1-4)

Almere City FC vs RKC WaalwijkResults & stats,