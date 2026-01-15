'I literally sh*t myself' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals toilet mishap on TREADMILL as AC Milan & PSG legend bizarrely admits he 'didn't stop running'

He could be considered to have taken that mindset to the extreme, with nobody going to question his effort while taking a toilet break. Ibrahimovic was, however, a performer that gave 100 per cent at all times.

That means never slacking or coming up with an excuse to get out of hard work. He would rather embarrass himself and end up in a bizarre situation than cut corners and leave questions open as to whether he could have pushed himself further.

That approach to life and professional football allowed Ibrahimovic to remain at the highest level until retiring with AC Milan at the age of 41. He will go down in history as one of the greatest forwards of his generation, with major honours collected in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and England, while also spending time in MLS with the LA Galaxy.