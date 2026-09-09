'We're going to suffer!' - Yaya Toure demands courage and passion from Slovan Bratislava ahead of PSG test

The Ivorian tactician insisted his players must show no fear against the hosts' star-studded lineup as they look to prove their credentials on Europe's biggest stage.

Rallied by the challenge awaiting them in the French capital, Toure told reporters: "We're playing against one of the best teams in Europe, with [Ousmane] Dembele, [Desire] Doue and the others, but I don't want them to be afraid. They may be passed once, twice or three times, but they have to hang in there. After the match, I'll ask them what they learnt and what they did well."

Fully aware of the immense pressure his side will encounter, the 43-year-old added: "We have to give them a hard time. We have to be courageous, determined, passionate. We're going to make mistakes, we're going to suffer, but I look forward to seeing how my team will perform."