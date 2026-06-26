Yan Diomande addresses transfer rumours amid reports of new Liverpool bid for Ivory Coast & RB Leipzig winger

Speaking after the Ivory Coast's 2-0 victory over Curacao, Diomande was inevitably grilled about where he will be playing his football next season. Despite the noise surrounding a potential move to the Premier League, the youngster insisted that his mind is currently occupied only by international duties.

When asked if his destination for the next campaign had been decided, Diomande replied: "That, I don't know. I am not thinking about my future after the World Cup. I am trying to focus all my energy on the World Cup and see what happens after – but I can't say anything about that."



