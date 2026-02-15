Yan Diomande responds to claims Liverpool are his 'dream club' and addresses Bayern Munich transfer talk

Diomande played the full 90 minutes of RB Leipzig's DFB-Pokal loss to Bayern Munich at the weekend but the German side's exit at the hands of the Bundesliga leaders is unlikely to deter potential suitors. The 19-year-old was heavily linked with a blockbuster January transfer after a stunning start to life with RB Leipzig, who in turn were demanding in excess of £100m for the youngster.

One of those teams linked with a move for Diomande is defending Premier League champions Liverpool, who are looking to bring in a new left winger. The Reds sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich last summer and ultimately failed to replace the Colombian, while the Merseyside giants are wary of losing Mohamed Salah in the summer.

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon is another rumoured target for Liverpool, with Arne Slot's side expected to prioritise a winger at the end of the season. Liverpool are reportedly considered to be Diomande's favourite team, but the Ivory Coast star has responded to those claims, insisting that Liverpool are his 'dad's favourite club'.