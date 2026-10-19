Better than Jude! Yan Diomande shatters Bellingham record as Real Madrid starlet makes history in Sevilla thrashing

Jose Mourinho's side delivered one of their finest performances of the campaign to dispatch Sevilla in the Spanish capital. The hosts were in relentless form, using the fixture to build vital momentum ahead of the impending clash with Barcelona.

Arda Guler opened the scoring for Los Blancos, capitalising on precise wing play from Diomande. Kylian Mbappe then took charge of the contest, netting a decisive brace to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.

However, it was the Ivorian teenager who provided the defining moment. Launching a devastating solo run down the flank, the winger cut inside to rifle a right-footed strike into the net and seal a comprehensive victory.



