Xavi Simons drops major Tottenham transfer hint with social media activity

Simons appears to have confirmed that Savinho is high on Tottenham's summer wishlist through his recent activity on Instagram. The two played together during their time at PSV Eindhoven, and Simons’ social media interactions have suggested that a move for the Man City outcast is gathering pace as Spurs look to bolster their attacking options.

The Brazilian winger is currently considered surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium following the conclusion of the 2025-26 Premier League season. Despite signing a long-term contract extension until 2031 just last year, Savinho was unable to secure a regular starting spot under the recently departed Pep Guardiola, leading to a breakdown in his continuity at the club.







