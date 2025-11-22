Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso sends out strong message on Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga match with Elche
A rocky start in Spain for TAA
Alexander-Arnold were limited to just nine minutes in Madrid’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at Anfield, where he was loudly booed by the home crowd, followed by a seven-minute appearance in the goalless draw at Rayo Vallecano. His stuttering start drew criticism in the Spanish press, adding further pressure to a player navigating a major change in club and tactical demands. His limited involvement played a major part in England boss Thomas Tuchel omitting him from the latest national squad. However, Alonso has assured that the right-back is now physically ready and mentally refreshed after two weeks of intensive work during the international break at Valdebebas.
Alonso puts his weight behind TAA
Alonso told reporters: "In this [international] break, we've worked with Trent, collectively and individually, after the injuries he had. Trent being in better form gives us more options in that position, and we have other players, too. Fede [Valverde] is still there. [Eder] Militao played right-back with Brazil the other day, and Raul [Asencio] can play there too."
Madrid's attack under the scanner
While Alexander-Arnold’s absence has contributed to a lack of balance, Madrid’s bigger issue in recent weeks has been goals, or the lack of them. Los Blancos failed to score against Liverpool or Vallecano, and Kylian Mbappe did not record a single shot on target across both matches. However, Alonso refused to single out his star forward.
"We didn't score at Liverpool or in Vallecas, but it isn't just about Kylian, it's about the team," Alonso said. "When we don't score we have to look for alternatives: the wingers, the midfielders, set pieces... The goals will return, I have no doubts."
However, Mbappe has faced fresh criticism after he flew to Dubai during the international break following his exclusion from Les Bleus squad by the French Football Federation (FFF) due to an "inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination." His sudden trip to Dubai without visiting the medical facilities in Madrid had raised questions about his professionalism.
Speaking to L’Equipe TV, France coach Didier Deschamps explained: "He has almost chronic inflammation because he's had this ankle problem for a while now. Even if it doesn't prevent him from playing. I believe there's no risk to take given that we've already qualified, and I've made him available to Real Madrid."
Whereas, the president of the FFF, Philippe Diallo, shed further light on Mbappe's condition and added, "He is currently going through a delicate sporting moment. When he is the best player in the world, he becomes an irreplaceable asset for the French national team. My only wish is for him to return to his best and rejoin us in March for the next call-up, bringing everything he has always given us."
Defence boost as Rudiger nears return
There was some good news defensively after Eder Militao picked up a minor injury while on Brazil duty. Alonso confirmed that although the centre-back will miss the Elche match, his recovery is progressing well. More importantly, Antonio Rudiger is nearing a return.
"It's very good news that [Rudiger] is close," Alonso said. "Probably not for tomorrow, but we'll see for Athens [against Olimpiacos]. With his level, and his personality, it's important to have him. Militao's injury isn't serious but we'll miss him, and having Toni as soon as possible is very good news.
"We know where we are, the demands at Real Madrid. We're demanding of ourselves after every game. We don't have to give it any more weight than that."
Barcelona’s victory over Athletic Club on Saturday temporarily lifted them back to the top of the table, drawing level with Los Blancos on points. Real Madrid, winners of 10 of their 12 league matches so far, now must secure three points away to 11th-placed Elche to reclaim first place.
