Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid imminent? Bayer Leverkusen chief confirms 'gentlemen's agreement' that could see Spaniard leave for former club as Carlo Ancelotti faces sacking

Real MadridX. AlonsoTransfersBayer LeverkusenBundesligaLaLiga

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has hinted that Xabi Alonso could be on his way to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Leverkusen CEO dropped major hint on Alonso's future
  • Club have a 'gentlemen's agreement' with the Spanish coach
  • Alonso favourite to replace Ancelotti at Madrid
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches