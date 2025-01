'The bond is very strong' - Xabi Alonso reveals 'affection' for Real Madrid as he discusses replacing Carlo Ancelotti as manager in summer Real Madrid Bayer Leverkusen LaLiga Bundesliga X. Alonso

Xabi Alonso says he has an "unforgettable" relationship with Real Madrid as the Bayer Leverkusen coach was asked if he could replace Carlo Ancelotti.