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Xabi Alonso told to secure England star on free transfer by Chelsea legend
A new era under Alonso
Alonso was unveiled as Chelsea's new manager on Monday after replacing Liam Rosenior. The appointment follows a turbulent season in which Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League following the departure of Enzo Maresca in January and Rosenior's brief tenure.
The Spaniard has been appointed as manager rather than head coach, giving him greater influence over recruitment. He has already pushed for experienced additions, including a move for Granit Xhaka, although the Switzerland international has committed his future to Sunderland.
Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink has now suggested another experienced signing, urging the Blues to target free-agent defender Stones following the end of his long spell at Man City.
- AFP
Hasselbaink backs Stones move
Hasselbaink believes Chelsea should complement their young squad with proven winners as Alonso adds strength to the team. He singled out Stones as an ideal addition, highlighting both the defender's quality and Chelsea's reduced fixture schedule after missing out on European football.
"I would love to see him [Alonso] go and get [John] Stones, who is a free agent," he told WhoScored. "Everybody will say, 'Oh, but he's injured a lot.' I think this year he will be a very good buy for Chelsea because Chelsea doesn't play in the Champions League or in Europe, so it's from Saturday to Saturday."
Experience over potential
Hasselbaink believes Chelsea's absence from European competition could help manage Stones' fitness more effectively. With fewer fixtures, the defender would have more recovery time while still offering leadership and top-level experience to a young dressing room. Hasselbaink added: "He will have more rest, and he brings a lot of experience as well. So he can at least play 30 matches."
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Chelsea weigh up summer priorities
Whether Alonso follows Hasselbaink's advice remains to be seen, but Chelsea's recruitment strategy appears to be evolving towards adding more experienced players. Stones is one of the highest-profile free agents available, and the club must now decide whether his experience outweighs concerns over his recent injury record.
However, any approach is unlikely to occur until after the World Cup, with Stones currently focused on his duties with the Three Lions. Thomas Tuchel's side are currently preparing to face Argentina in the semi-finals at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday.
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