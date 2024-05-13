Wrexham transfer target? Ryan Reynolds' & Rob McElhenney's stance on Portsmouth's Joe Rafferty revealed

GettyChris BurtonWrexham transfer target? Ryan Reynolds' & Rob McElhenney's stance on Portsmouth's Joe Rafferty revealedWrexhamLeague TwoTransfersPortsmouthLeague OneWrexham have been linked with a move for Joe Rafferty, ahead of his release by Portsmouth, but a switch to North Wales may not be on the cards.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons are looking to bolster their ranksWill be releasing eight playersExperienced star leaving Pompey as free agentArticle continues below