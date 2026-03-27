Wrexham post record turnover under Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's ownership despite £15m losses after Championship promotion

The 2024-25 season saw success beyond the men’s first team. Wrexham AFC Women finished fourth in the Adran Premier League, while the Academy reached the FA Youth Cup third round for the first time since 2006. On-pitch success drove matchday revenue to £5.96m, with average attendances rising to 12,781. Closing the report, the club thanked fans and partners for their unwavering support, noting that while losses remain substantial, the upward trajectory of the Wrexham story shows no signs of slowing down.