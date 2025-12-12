Wrexham tipped to splash more cash in January transfer window as former Red Dragons boss insists Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac are 'determined' to achieve Premier League dream

Assessing the Red Dragons’ efforts so far, Saunders - speaking in association with William Hill - told GOAL: "They have not won that many games, they have had nine draws, which is remarkable. They have drawn loads but that’s alright, it’s a marathon not a sprint - as long as you keep picking points up.

"The loss at Hull gives the manager a chance to go and - maybe there were cracks they were getting away with - he can go in and say it and go ‘right, that run has come to an end, onto the next run’.

"They spent £10m on Nathan Broadhead. Josh Windass and Kieffer Moore can get goals in the Championship, they can play at that level. It’s about getting success at that level. That’s why there are five leagues - players try and climb up the leagues and they stop at the point where they can’t beat the full-backs. In League One, they used to beat the League Two full-backs but now in League One they are finding it hard to make an impact in the game, so they get left out.

"The Championship is another level. You have got players coming down from the Premier League and players who can do a job at that level, and you have also got Championship players who turn up Sat-Tues, Sat-Tues and know what to do and how to prepare in the Championship, because it’s week in, week out.

"You have got to be careful what players you sign. Some Premier League players will be like ‘what is this, we are playing again on Tuesday, Millwall away when it’s raining and it’s a scrap?’ You have got to get players who are prepared to put their foot forward."

