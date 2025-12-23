Getty
Wrexham add one-cap England international to EFL squad as replacement for injured Elliot Lee
Why Rodriguez has been ruled out of action
All-action midfielder Lee, who has formed part of the Red Dragons’ meteoric rise from the National League into the Championship, is currently ruled out after undergoing knee surgery. His absence has freed up a place in Parkinson’s plans.
Rather than further bolster their engine room, Wrexham have decided to go with more firepower. Rodriguez is being welcomed back into the fold after not figuring at all in the 2025-26 campaign so far.
The 36-year-old frontman was overlooked initially after being laid low over the summer - having formed part of a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand. His vast experience will now be put to good use.
Squad update: Red Dragons welcome England international back
Rodriguez moved to SToK Racecourse in January when penning an 18-month contract. He registered two goals through 17 appearances last season as Wrexham secured automatic promotion out of League One.
He has turned out in the Championship before with Burnley, Barnsley and West Brom. His solitary cap for England was earned in 2013. Rodriguez could now grace a competitive fixture for the first time since April, with the Red Dragons preparing for a Boxing Day clash with Sheffield United.
The Welsh club said in an official statement: “Wrexham AFC can confirm that, under the EFL's Regulation 44.9 relating to our 25-man squad list, we have made the following change, effective immediately. With Elliot Lee currently recovering from injury, he has been removed from the squad and Jay Rodriguez added.”
Wrexham arrange friendly games for fit-again stars
Rodriguez is not the only returning star that is ready to hand Parkinson a boost heading into 2026. Andy Cannon, who suffered a ruptured ACL against Mansfield in February, is also back in full training. Wales international goalkeeper Danny Ward, who dislocated his elbow in a 2-0 victory over Millwall on August 30, is another that is making good progress.
Ward should be able to feature again from New Year’s Day, with Football League clubs able to make alterations to their squads once the January transfer window closes for business. For now, training games are being lined up for the likes of Ward and Cannon.
Parkinson has said of welcoming back walking wounded: “We're looking to try and arrange a game just before Christmas for the likes of Danny, Andy and Jay. That's going to be important because as much as I'm saying those guys come back into the reckoning, they will only be able to do so if they've had the right training and the right exposure to 11 v 11 prior to that.
“We've got Rodriguez, Cannon and Ollie Rathbone all chomping at the bit. Rodriguez and Cannon will come back into the squad on January 1, we've got Lewis Brunt closing in on a return.
“When people think they've not got a chance, suddenly they can get a place in the team like George Thomason who had a bad start to the season through injury. He wasn't on the bench, the next game he starts and makes a statement with his performance and now he's right in the middle of our thinking for starting.”
Wrexham fixtures: Busy festive period for the Red Dragons
After playing host to the Blades, Wrexham will complete their schedule for 2025 when remaining on home soil for a meeting with Preston. The new year will be opened out on the road in trips to Blackburn and Derby.
It has been suggested that the Red Dragons, with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac calling the shots, will resist the urge to splash cash again in January after indulging in a record-breaking £30 million-plus spending spree over the summer. They currently sit 15th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-off places.
