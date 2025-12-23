Wrexham add one-cap England international to EFL squad as replacement for injured Elliot Lee

Rodriguez is not the only returning star that is ready to hand Parkinson a boost heading into 2026. Andy Cannon, who suffered a ruptured ACL against Mansfield in February, is also back in full training. Wales international goalkeeper Danny Ward, who dislocated his elbow in a 2-0 victory over Millwall on August 30, is another that is making good progress.

Ward should be able to feature again from New Year’s Day, with Football League clubs able to make alterations to their squads once the January transfer window closes for business. For now, training games are being lined up for the likes of Ward and Cannon.

Parkinson has said of welcoming back walking wounded: “We're looking to try and arrange a game just before Christmas for the likes of Danny, Andy and Jay. That's going to be important because as much as I'm saying those guys come back into the reckoning, they will only be able to do so if they've had the right training and the right exposure to 11 v 11 prior to that.

“We've got Rodriguez, Cannon and Ollie Rathbone all chomping at the bit. Rodriguez and Cannon will come back into the squad on January 1, we've got Lewis Brunt closing in on a return.

“When people think they've not got a chance, suddenly they can get a place in the team like George Thomason who had a bad start to the season through injury. He wasn't on the bench, the next game he starts and makes a statement with his performance and now he's right in the middle of our thinking for starting.”