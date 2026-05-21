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The World Cup is getting even bigger! FIFA open door to expanding tournament to whopping 66 teams for 2030 edition
A massive jump in scale
Just as the football world is preparing for the first-ever 48-team World Cup in North America, the governing body is looking even further ahead. The proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to a staggering 66 teams has gained significant momentum in recent weeks, according to AS. Initially suggested by CONMEBOL to widen access to the elite level, what was once seen as a radical idea is now being taken seriously by several member federations.
FIFA hierarchy, headed by Gianni Infantino, is increasingly viewing this expansion as a way to promote plurality. Infantino has frequently described the tournament as a global celebration, and a 66-team format would offer nations that have never tasted World Cup action a realistic path to the grandest stage. With the 2026 edition already set to feature debutants Cape Verde, Curacao, Uzbekistan and Jordan, the appetite for a broader guest list is growing at FIFA headquarters.
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Host cities under pressure
The 2030 edition is currently set to be hosted primarily by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with additional celebratory matches in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. However, an expansion of this magnitude would place immense pressure on infrastructure. While the current plan still officially sits at 48 teams, FIFA will not fully finalise the organizational structure until after a champion is crowned on July 19, 2026.
In Spain, the hosting landscape is already shifting. Malaga has reportedly dropped out of the running to host matches, while the status of San Mames and Reale Arena remains shrouded in uncertainty. FIFA remains the ultimate decision-maker, holding the power to make the final cut on venues regardless of the tournament's final size.
The road to 2030
There is still a long way to go before 66 teams become a reality, but the upcoming tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada will serve as the ultimate litmus test. If the 48-team format is deemed a commercial and sporting success, the pressure to expand further will likely become irresistible. The goal is to make the celebration as inclusive as possible, reaching every corner of the planet.
For now, FIFA is keeping its doors open. The proposal is no longer being treated as "madness" but as a viable evolution of the game. Critics may argue about the dilution of quality, but the governing body's focus appears firmly fixed on the massive revenue and engagement potential that a 66-team spectacle would bring to the global stage.
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Club World Cup changes ruled out
While the international tournament looks set to grow, the same cannot be said for its club equivalent. FIFA appears to have cooled on the idea of holding the revamped Club World Cup every two years. For the time being, the plan remains to stage the next edition in 2029, with the biennial proposal considered out of step with the current football calendar.
Player welfare and fixture congestion have been major talking points in recent months, and it seems FIFA has listened, at least regarding the club game. However, with the World Cup being the organization's crown jewel, the push for more nations and more matches continues to dominate the long-term agenda, with attention set to shift toward the 2030 tournament once this summer tournament concludes.