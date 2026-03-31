AFP
Will Lionel Messi play against Zambia? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni issues update before leaving press conference close to tears
Messi returns amid bleak injury news
Scaloni has officially confirmed that Messi will lead out Argentina in their upcoming friendly against Zambia. After being used as a second-half substitute in the narrow 2-1 win over Mauritania, the captain is set for his first start of the March international window. While the footballing focus remains on Messi, the camp has been rocked by a devastating injury to 23-year-old forward Joaquin Panichelli. The Strasbourg star, who has scored 16 goals in Ligue 1 this season, tore his cruciate ligaments during training on Thursday. This represents a massive blow for the Albiceleste, as Panichelli had established himself as the primary No.9 alternative to Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez for the World Cup.
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Scaloni's selection warning
The Argentina boss was candid about the professional toll of selecting a championship-ready squad, emphasising that no player’s spot is guaranteed based solely on reputation. Scaloni used the lacklustre performance against Mauritania as a yardstick for the high standards he expects before the final 26-man list is decided.
Regarding the squad and Messi, Scaloni stated: "Yes, I think he'll start from the beginning tomorrow [against Zambia]. The list of 26 players, I think we're above the percentage. We have to start discarding options now based on performance. There is no other option. The game the other night could've been an alert; it's things that, as a head coach, one starts looking at, and later, we will decide. We will think about the good of the team and based on that we will make decisions. I'd say I have the list quite clear but if the performances aren't adequate then we will take measures and then be convinced with the players we take to do the best possible job."
Scaloni added on doubts about Messi's participation in the global showpiece: "The important thing is that he comes and enjoys it. That he enjoy being at the World Cup, which in theory would be the last, but I wouldn't dare to say anything, but that he enjoys it. I think it's not just Argentines who want to see him, everyone wants to see him. They want to see him train, see him play, and that is what we all wish for."
Emotional end to press conference
The press conference took a sombre turn when Scaloni was asked about Panichelli’s setback. The manager revealed the forward had visited the training ground immediately after receiving his diagnosis, a gesture that moved the entire coaching staff. Scaloni eventually became too overwhelmed to continue, abruptly ending the session as he discussed the young striker's character and the cruelty of him missing the World Cup.
Reflecting on the forward's spirit, Scaloni said: "It's very difficult... We've spoken with him. He even took the trouble to come to the training facility after they gave him the result. He could have stayed at the hotel in peace, but he came here and asked to speak with us. It was very emotional, and everything he said was absolutely right-he didn't deserve it.
"I'll say it again: he didn't deserve this-no one does, but him especially. He's a hard worker; he'd earned it. That's what I told him: he'll get another chance. That's how it is; he's already had one. And honestly, he's a guy who inspires others; he was training really well and it sucks... Okay, I'm done talking."
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The road to Kansas City
Following the Zambia clash, Scaloni will spend the coming weeks reconsidering his options to fill the void left by Panichelli before the World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16. With fixtures against Austria and Jordan also looming in Group J, the technical staff must now prioritise the conditioning of their veteran core to ensure the reigning champions arrive in North America at peak performance levels.