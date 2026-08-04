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‘Almost got relegated’ - Why has Micky van de Ven transfer talk faded at Tottenham following links to Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea?
Transfer business: Spurs have spent big
Back-to-back 17th-place finishes have led to plenty of uncomfortable questions being asked at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - while managerial reins have passed through the hands of Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank, Igor Tudor and Roberto De Zerbi.
Premier League status has just about been preserved, meaning that more ambitious plans can be drawn up. Big money is being thrown at certain problems, with Spurs looking to spend their way out of trouble.
Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke have been acquired for a combined outlay of over £200 million ($269m), while Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have arrived as free agents. Premier League pedigree has been the main focus.
There has not been much movement on the departures front, with Van de Ven among the most prized assets to have been retained. There had been fears that the Netherlands international - who has been on World Cup duty - could be one of those to pack bags for pastures new.
Several heavyweight outfits were supposedly ready to test Tottenham’s resolve - with proven defensive additions required at Old Trafford, Anfield and Stamford Bridge - but no deal has been done, and there is no indication that one could be in the pipeline.
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Why is Van de Ven still at Tottenham?
Asked about why interest in Van de Ven has not been followed up, former Spurs centre-half Alderweireld - speaking in association with Hajper - told GOAL: “Everyone talks about Micky van de Ven and his speed but he's a very good defender. I wish I was as quick as him!
“But don’t forget that Tottenham Hotspur almost got relegated and he was part of that. That’s the reality. Regardless of how good he is, that’s the reality. Maybe clubs are looking at that and thinking he should have done better to help the club last season.
“On the other hand, if he stays at Spurs, it’s not a bad situation for him because you can see the signings they are making. The vibe around the club is changing. He’s playing for a very good manager in Roberto De Zerbi. Maybe it’s now a good thing to stay and show everyone that now you’re going to see the real us after what happened last year. I think there are even bigger opportunities and challenges for him to take on at Spurs.”
Best in world: Big billing for Spurs star
At 25 years of age, Van de Ven is yet to reach his peak and still has potential to be unlocked. Alderweireld has previously told GOAL when asked if the flying Dutchman can go on to become the best centre-half in world football: “I think he has the right mentality. Of course, it's not easy when all the team is not playing well to get to the same level because he wants to help and stuff like that. I don’t think he had the best season because of the club, but I think he has the potential to become one of the best centre-backs in the world.
“Of course, he needs to level up as well, but sometimes it's part of the team. He has the attributes to become very, very good. He's still not that old, so he can improve and hopefully he wants to stay and improve himself in the club.”
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Van de Ven contract: When deal expires
Spurs have Van de Ven tied to a contract through to the summer of 2029, so are under no pressure to sell. Offers are not being invited, with there a key role for the former Wolfsburg star to play in De Zerbi’s plans - particularly as club captain Cristian Romero is seeing a move elsewhere mooted.
A rare success story for Tottenham in recent times is seemingly willing to spend at least one more season in the English capital before any thought is given to what happens next, with individual ambition needing to be matched by collective effort.
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