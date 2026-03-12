Why Mario Balotelli still has ‘that itch’ to play as ex-Man City, Liverpool & AC Milan striker embraces another new challenge at 35 years of age

Al Ittifaq have big plans for the future, with president Pietro Laterza - an Italian businessman who also owns Chievo - telling The National of how they talked Balotelli into joining an ambitious project: “I met with Mario at the beginning of December, and we discussed the project related to the UAE, specifically linked to Al Ittifaq, focusing on youth development, building academies, and creating a long-term plan.

“The goal is to eventually take the club into the top division, the Pro League, and above all to bring fans closer to football by investing in young people and families, creating entertainment spaces for everyone, and making it a serious but enjoyable experience.”

Balotelli has plenty of experience to offer Al Ittifaq, having never been afraid to step outside of his comfort zone, and recently told Gazzetta dello Sport of how three years in England with Manchester City had the greatest impact on shaping his character: “My experience with Inter was part of my development, but I think England shaped me the most. It was the first time I was alone, my family wasn't there, and I wasn't used to it. It shapes you for better or for worse, because you make mistakes and have to get out of them on your own.”

He added on his most iconic goal celebration, which was broken out during a derby date with Manchester United at Old Trafford: “Why Always Me? I had it before the match with a warehouse worker; I was the centre of attention for my problems, and it was a nice outburst. The tabloids in England went overboard with me.”