Why Marcus Rashford is still not in Man Utd's future plans despite impressive Barcelona form

The Sun claims that United are “likely to be in the market for a forward in the summer amid a shortage of natural left wingers following the departure of Rashford and sale of Alejandro Garnacho”. Jadon Sancho also has no future at Old Trafford after joining Villa on loan and will become a free agent at the end of June when his contract expires.

Rashford’s deal in Manchester is due to run until the summer of 2028, meaning that United can demand a sizable fee for his services. If Barcelona do not meet their asking price, then somebody else will.

The Blaugrana are yet to enter his talks regarding the triggering of a clause in Rashford’s loan, but they have seen the England star - who will be hoping to form part of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans - reach double figures for goals and assists this season.

Hansi Flick has spoken of his desire to keep Rashford on board beyond the end of the campaign. The only sticking point could be if Joan Laporta loses Barcelona’s upcoming presidential elections and a new figurehead - potentially Victor Font - looks to take recruitment in a different direction.