Revealed: Why Emiliano Martinez rejected rival offers to complete £7.5m Chelsea transfer amid Juventus links

Chelsea have swiftly reinforced their goalkeeping ranks by signing Martinez from Aston Villa in a cut-price £7.5m deal. The 33-year-old had been pushing for an exit throughout the summer window, prompting Villa to sanction his departure following the arrival of Zion Suzuki from Parma.

The Blues initially planned to stick with Robert Sanchez as their primary shot-stopper. However, the Spaniard's unconvincing display in the Premier League opener against Fulham forced the club's hierarchy into a change of heart, accelerating their pursuit of a reliable number one.

Despite coming close to joining Italian giants Juventus earlier in the window, Martinez brushed aside alternative offers. According to The Guardian, the former Arsenal man was determined to head to west London, heavily influenced by the opportunity to feature in Alonso's tactical setup.



