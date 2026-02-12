Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move ‘won’t be to Man Utd’ amid Saudi Pro League tension at Al-Nassr

A release clause in his lucrative deal in Riyadh can be triggered at €50 million (£43m/$59m), while some have suggested that he could be released on a free if a push for the exits were to be made.

Plenty of clubs across the globe would still like to have Ronaldo on their books. That list does not include Premier League giants United, according to the Red Devils’ former chief scout Mick Brown.

With CR7 having left under cloud in 2022, Brown has told Football Insider when discussing the chances of a stunning return to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ being made: “No way. It won’t happen, there are a number of reasons why it won’t, they aren’t even going to consider it and to be honest I don’t think Ronaldo will either.

“When he left before, I think that damaged the relationship a little bit because of everything that went on with the manager and how critical he was of the club, rightly or wrongly.

“I don’t see any world in which Ronaldo comes back to Man United, even if he does leave Saudi Arabia. There will be other clubs in for him because of who he is and all of that, so I’m sure he’ll get a move if that’s what he wants, but it won’t be to Man United.”