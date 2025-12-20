AFCON contenders GFXGetty/GOAL
Mark Doyle

Who will win AFCON 2025? Mohamed Salah's Egypt, Victor Osimhen's Nigeria and star-studded Morocco among Cup of Nations favourites as Africa's best prepare for battle

In Europe, much of the build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has unfortunately - but inevitably - focused on which clubs will be most affected by the tournament's scheduling slap-bang in the middle of the season. As an incredibly prestigious tournament that rarely fails to deliver a barely-believable amount of drama, the AFCON deserves so much better.

Just think back to the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast, which was postponed until January 2024 for weather-related reasons but still proved well worth waiting for, as the host nation came out on top after changing their coach midway through the tournament because they were very nearly eliminated in the group stage. Believe it or not, the 2025 AFCON could be just as compelling, and Morocco look more than capable of emulating The Elephants by triumphing on home soil. 

Of course, when the tournament gets under way on Sunday, most eyes will be firmly fixed on Mohamed Salah, who, after his very public spat with Liverpool manager Arne Slot, is looking to finally get his hands on the trophy after twice finishing as a runner-up with Egypt, in 2017 and 2021. However, Nigeria superstar Victor Osimhen has never won the tournament either and one can be sure that he and his team-mates will be determined to make it up to their fans for shockingly failing to qualify for next summer's World Cup in North America.

The competition is going to be intense, though. Several sides are more than capable of taking home the trophy, as GOAL outlines ahead of Sunday’s tournament-opener between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat...

    The rank outsiders

    Just being in Morocco is a monumental achievement for Botswana, who are ranked 138th in the world and have only made one previous appearance at the tournament, back in 2012. Comoros are also preparing for just their second-ever AFCON, but after surprisingly finishing ahead of Tunisia in their qualifying group, they'll no doubt feel they have a shot at claiming one of the last-16 spots for the four-best third-placed teams.

    It's hard to get optimistic about Tanzania's prospects, though. They reached the finals by beating Guinea in what was effectively a second-place play-off in Group H, but World Cup qualifying did not go well at all (just three wins from eight games) and they’re in a tough group with Nigeria, Tunisia and Uganda. The draw hasn't been kind to Mozambique either (Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Gabon), although it is worth noting that they picked up a point away to Mali in qualifying, so they can cause problems for stronger sides on their day.

    Zimbabwe qualified quite comfortably, but their form has nosedived dramatically since then, with The Warriors failing to win any of their World Cup qualifiers, and their cause hasn't been aided by ongoing off-field issues related to the nation's football association.

    Sadly, the situation in Sudan is far, far worse. The Falcons of Jediane pipped Niger to second spot in their group courtesy a 0-0 draw with an already-qualified Angola on the final matchday, but it's hard to know what to expect from a group of players deeply affected by the brutal civil war still raging back home.

    The ones to watch

    Equatorial Guinea may have only played in four previous AFCONs, but this is their third appearance in a row. Still, there appears little chance of them emulating their shock fourth-placed finish in 2015, as their World Cup qualifying results were pretty poor (fifth in CAF Group H). The same goes for Zambia, though The Copper Bullets won't be taken lightly in Morocco, given they beat Ivory Coast on their way to topping their AFCON qualifying group.

    Benin could also cause problems. The Cheetahs may lack star power but only missed out on a place in the second round of CAF qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after losing to Nigeria in their final group game in Uyo. 

    Angola are another team to keep an eye on. They earned their place in Morocco by finishing first in a group containing Sudan, Niger and Ghana without losing a single game. Uganda, meanwhile, were only beaten once in qualifying, by South Africa, and boast a reasonably solid defence that could frustrate the likes of Tunisia and Tanzania in Group C.

    The dark horses

    Gabon didn't qualify in particularly impressive fashion, with the Panthers hammered home and away by Morocco, while they're clearly still coming to terms with missing out on the World Cup. Gabon were the highest-ranked runner-up in CAF, finishing just one point behind Ivory Coast in Group F, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Co. suffered a devastating extra-time loss to Nigeria in the second round play-offs.

    Burkina Faso endured their own World Cup heartache. Despite losing only one game in their group, away to Egypt, they missed out on the CAF play-offs on goal difference. Still, with Betrand Traore, Dango Ouattara and Lassina Traore in attack, Burkina Faso definitely have sufficient firepower to get out of Group E, and potentially do some damage in the knockout stage, too.

    Mali should also prove dangerous opposition. Tom Saintfiet's team couldn't get the better of Ghana in World Cup qualifying, but they boast plenty of quality in the middle of the park. Much will depend, though, on the mental and physical condition of Yves Bissouma, who has arrived in Morocco without having played a single competitive fixture for Tottenham this season for a variety of reasons.

    By complete contrast, DR Congo are in great spirits right now, after holding their nerve to defeat Nigeria on penalties to progress to the World Cup inter-confederation play-offs, where they need only to beat New Caledonia or Jamaica to qualify. The Leopards finished fourth at the 2023 AFCON and a similarly strong showing is not beyond a side containing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Meschak Elia and the ever-green Cedric Bakambu.

    The wild cards

    South Africa are only ranked 61st in the world, but the 1996 winners are definitely a team moving in the right direction again. Coach Hugo Broos may not have many big names at his disposal, but this is a strong, united squad compromised mainly of players from domestic powerhouses Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, and Bafana Bafana booked their place at next summer's World Cup by finishing ahead of Nigeria in their qualifying group.

    Of course, the Super Eagles then failed to progress to the inter-confederation play-offs - and in traumatising circumstances, with Eric Chelle's side losing a penalty shoot to DR Congo. On the plus side, a pre-tournament row over player bonuses appears to have been amicably resolved and few of Nigeria's rivals boast anything like the same strength-in-depth or attacking threat.

    With the likes of Sebastien Haller, Amad Diallo, Wilfried Zaha and the tremendously talented teenager Yan Diomande to choose from, Ivory Coast are also going to be a tough team to contain in Morocco, and the Elephants will be very optimistic about their chances of retaining their title after qualifying for the World Cup without losing a single game.

    Cameroon, though, are still in a state of shock after finishing second to little Cape Verde in their qualifying group, before then being upset by DR Congo in the play-offs. So, while The Indomitable Lions can call upon top-class players such as Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, it's difficult to know what to expect from the five-time champions of Africa - especially as they only made the last 16 at AFCON 2023.

    Tunisia are another curious case. The Eagles of Carthage are set for a record-extending 17th consecutive appearance at the finals, but made an embarrassing first-round exit last time out and were runners-up to Comoros in qualifying. However, the north Africans also secured a spot at the World Cup without conceding a single goal and drew with Brazil last month, so, while they undeniably lack the attacking flair of some of their fellow contenders, they'll likely prove difficult to beat.

    The main challengers

    Algeria sensationally fell at the first hurdle at AFCON 2023, but there's almost no chance of that happening this time around. The Fennecs are in fine form, suffering just one competitive defeat in the past 18 months while qualifying for the World Cup in commanding fashion. Of course, at 34 years of age, Riyad Mahrez is no longer the phenomenon he was when he helped Algeria win the 2019 AFCON, but Vladimir Petkovic's solid side is going to take some stopping.

    Then again, we could say the same about Egypt. No nation has won more AFCONs than The Pharaohs (seven) - but can they add to their record-breaking haul in Morocco? With Salah likely to be more motivated than ever before (for a variety of reasons!), anything is certainly possible for Egypt, who went undefeated through both their AFCON and World Cup qualifying campaigns.

    One could easily argue, though, that Senegal have even more top talent within their ranks than Egypt, as the Lions of Teranga proved by playing Thomas Tuchel's England off the pitch at the City Ground earlier this year. As well as having Edouard Mendy in goal and captain Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, coach Pep Thiaw is absolutely spoiled for choice in attack, with Paris Saint-Germain's teenage sensation Ibrahim Mbaye among those competing for a spot alongside Bayern Munich's Nicolas Jackson and the legendary Sadio Mane up front. 

    The hosts - and favourites

    Morocco have only won the Africa Cup of Nations once - and that was 49 years ago. They've not even made the semi-finals since reaching the tournament-decider in Tunisia in 2004, while the Atlas Lions were also dramatically dumped out of the last edition at the last-16 stage by South Africa. However, Morocco haven't lost a meaningful match since then and recently broke Spain's record of consecutive victories at international level.

    Basically, the history-making fourth-placed finishers at the 2022 World Cup aren't just the best team in Africa, they're one of the finest in football right now. So, when one also considers that captain Achraf Hakimi is ready to return from injury to lead a star-studded squad containing Yassine Bounou and Brahim Diaz, and the fact Morocco haven't lost a competitive fixture at home since 2009, the hosts really couldn't be better placed to end their agonising trophy drought.

    "Of course, there is additional pressure, but we’re not going to hide from it," Morocco coach Walid Regragui stated. "It's a big responsibility, but it’s one we accept with pride. There are supporters who have dreamed of this trophy staying in Morocco since 1976, and the sacred union between the team and the fans will be crucial. This pressure must be positive, and even if it becomes negative, we'll handle it. We are highly motivated and have all the conditions to have a great tournament."

    The title really is there for the taking for Morocco, then, but if history has taught us anything, though, it’s that one should always expect the unexpected at the Africa Cup of Nations...

