Revealed: When Ted Lasso Season 4 will be released as Jason Sudeikis' beloved coach returns to AFC Richmond

Ted Lasso's blend of humour and heart led to numerous accolades, including 13 Emmys from a whopping 55 nominations, and two Golden Globes. And it was confirmed in March 2025 that the show had been renewed for a fourth season, much to the delight of fans.

Season three concluded with Ted, played by Jason Sudeikis, returning to the U.S. to spend more time with his son, Henry. An emotional finale saw Ted bid farewell to the AFC Richmond players and staff.

Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, took over the AFC Richmond reins as Ted moved home. Ahead of the season three premiere, Sudeikis was candid that Ted Lasso was a three-season arc, saying in 2023: "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell."

Sudeikis' stance on a fourth season, however, softened following his 2023 quotes, stating: "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet - that being season three - it’s flattering."

And in January 2024, the actor added: "I feel three seasons of the show were just made with and attempted to personify and portray the spirit of hope, and so I offer those three seasons as an example."