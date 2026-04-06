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What's wrong with Antony? Manuel Pellegrini explains Real Betis star's alarming dip in form as Brazil World Cup dreams fade
A worrying drought in Seville
Antony produced another flat performance this weekend, failing to inspire Real Betis during a frustrating 0-0 draw against Espanyol. The Brazilian winger was hauled off by Manuel Pellegrini in the 66th minute as the Verdiblancos struggled to break the deadlock, marking his fourth consecutive league appearance without recording a goal or an assist. While he did find the net recently in a 4-0 Europa League drubbing of Panathinaikos, that strike does little to mask growing concern. Despite respectable season totals of 12 goals and nine assists in 37 matches, his influence on matches is dwindling at the worst possible moment for his career.
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'A bit of everything' wrong with Antony
Speaking after the stalemate, Pellegrini was candid about the reasons behind the 26-year-old’s struggles, pointing to a persistent groin issue. “What's wrong with him? A bit of everything. First, it's a physical issue, because he doesn't train every day," the Betis boss explained. "Second, he has pubalgia and if we make him play 90 minutes, it's very difficult for him to recover for the next game. Third, that same pubalgia still gives him some discomfort, but one always expects him to do decisive things as he does. We have to continue taking him with great care. I don't think he is in a position to complete 90 minutes, as I say, because that limits him a lot for the next game.”
World Cup dreams in jeopardy
The timing of this slump is disastrous for Antony, who hasn't been called up to the Brazil national team for a significant period. The winger last featured in a Brazil squad in May 2025, where he remained an unused substitute against Ecuador and Paraguay. With only weeks remaining until Carlo Ancelotti's final 26-man squad is announced on May 18, the prospect of Antony making the plane to North America is becoming increasingly slim.
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Rising competition for club and country
Pellegrini’s patience may be tested further as young talents begin to knock on the door for a starting berth. Against Espanyol, academy graduate Pablo Garcia replaced Antony and made an immediate impact, striking the crossbar and nearly snatching a late winner. The teenager's energy and directness stood in stark contrast to the Brazilian's labored display.
While Garcia may not displace Antony for Betis' upcoming Europa League clash against Braga, the pressure is mounting. The former Manchester United and Ajax star also faces an uphill task to outshine the other right-wing options available to Brazil, which include Endrick and Estevao Willian.