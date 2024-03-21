‘What are they smoking?!’ - Man Utd fans go berserk at Gary Neville & Roy Keane for ringing Gareth Southgate endorsement as they call for ‘Big Sam’ to be brought in instead
Manchester United fans have expressed their dismay at Gary Neville and Roy Keane for saying Gareth Southgate should be the next Red Devils' manager.
- United fans angry after Southgate endorsed
- Keane & Neville give green light to potential appointment
- Ten Hag on thin ice at Old Trafford