Christian Pulisic's position, Weston McKennie’s move, and top five USMNT storylines to watch this weekend

GOAL US analyzes trending topics for Americans Abroad in this weekend’s European matches

Another week, another opportunity for Americans to make their mark abroad. With the transfer deadline just eight days away, the picture seems far clearer in Europe than it did at the start of the month. Most of the top names in the USMNT fold have either secured a move, resolved contract situations, or found larger roles on their teams.

Weston McKennie, having signed a new contract after months of speculation, can finally try to find his feet under a new manager at Juventus. Opportunities have opened up for Chris Richards at Crystal Palace and he will surely benefit from a more consistent role. And is Christian Pulisic truly a No. 10 for Milan?

That is a welcome shift for some key figures around the USMNT. There still some player and club situations that need to be resolved, though. With the first week of the European season complete, here is a look at the big names to watch, and big storylines to follow among Americans abroad this weekend.