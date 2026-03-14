Getty
'I could have taken the easy way out' - Weston McKennie explains why he refused Juventus' attempts to sell him as USMNT star opens up on 'rollercoaster' time at Serie A side
Choosing the hard road
McKennie has established himself as a vital cog in the Juventus machine, but the United States international admits his path to becoming a certain starter in Turin was far from guaranteed. After a difficult loan period in the Premier League with Leeds, the midfielder returned to Italy facing an uncertain future, with the club seemingly ready to move him on permanently. However, McKennie chose to double down on his commitment to the Old Lady, eventually securing a contract extension that keeps him at the Allianz Stadium until 2030.
Reflecting on his resilience during a recent appearance on The Cooligans podcast, the Texan revealed that he purposefully ignored the exit door when the club hierarchy was looking for buyers. The 27-year-old explained that he felt a deep connection to the club that prevented him from simply walking away to find a team where he might have had a smoother transition into the starting XI after his time in England.
- Getty Images
McKennie had his 'back against the wall'
"My time at Juve has been a rollercoaster of emotions. But I have always felt at home here and I have always felt like I belonged here," McKennie said. "I could have taken the easy way out when Juventus wanted to sell me a year and a half ago. In the moment they wanted to sell me I could have said: 'Ok, you don't want me here, I'm leaving.' But I knew I could play in this team and could return to being a starter. I knew it wouldn't be a simple path: maybe sitting on the bench, training very hard every day. But I was willing to do it. Sometimes you have to understand that things are not always easy and are not given to you. When you have your back to the wall, you can't go back anymore. You can only go forward."
McKennie has often been a lightning rod for criticism from sections of the Juventus fanbase and online trolls, particularly regarding his physical condition and lifestyle. The USMNT star addressed these comments head-on, suggesting that many of the harsh words directed at him through social media platforms do not reflect the reality of his professional output on the pitch or his personality off it.
"I think if people had time to really get to know me, many of the things they write online they would never say in person. For example, the theme of weight is not a secret, it is something that has been talked about. For a long time, I managed to 'get away with it' because I was young and I can run so much. Usually, I am the one who runs the most in matches," he noted.
Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup
As the 2026 World Cup on home soil approaches, McKennie has sent a clear message regarding the USMNT's ambitions. The Juventus midfielder emphasized a "match by match" mentality, asserting that the squad's internal goals far exceed public perception or external criticism.
"I wouldn't say I have any hope of where we have to get, because at the end of the day, our goal, like every team that will participate in the World Cup, is to go there and win," he said. "That's what we have to try to do. As a team, I think our expectations are higher than those the fans have for us."
- (C)Getty Images
The ranch dressing debate
Off the pitch, McKennie has taken on the role of an unofficial cultural ambassador, though his weapon of choice - ranch dressing - often puts him at odds with strict Italian culinary traditions. The Juventus midfielder revealed that family members frequently smuggle bottles of the American staple into Turin to satisfy his cravings.
"Have I learned to do without it in Italy? Um, I mean, yeah, sure," he said. "But I think it's a well-known fact. Every time my friends or family come to visit me here, they bring ranch with them just to give it to me. It adds an extra touch . You'd be surprised how many people I've given ranch to in Italy. And then, of course, their Italian side comes out: 'I don't want it, no no.' I tell them to try it before judging, and some of them really liked it."
Advertisement