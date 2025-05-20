'We've got to start building' - Emma Hayes welcomes Naomi Girma, chances for Gisele Thompson and Phallon Tullis-Joyce and key takeaways from USWNT roster reveal

The USWNT boss continues to turn over the player pool, and this squad features intriguing choices

While discussing her latest roster selections, Emma Hayes was asked to reflect on it all. It has been almost exactly a year since she arrived as U.S. women's national team coach. With an Olympic gold in her back pocket and now with the experience of starting a fresh cycle, this was a time to take stock.

"The truth is I'm in love with my job every day," she said, then detailed the best aspects of the role - the challenges, the leadership lessons, the culture. And ahead of upcoming friendlies against China and Jamaica, Hayes' favorite part? The opportunities.

This camp will represent exactly that for many: an opportunity. Hayes named a 24-player squad for these two matches, which will be held on May 31 and June 3. The roster features a key return, two first-time call-ups, a further uncapped player and a whole lot of young faces, all of whom are looking to take their own leap toward the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The USWNT split a pair of friendlies with Brazil in April, winning the first match 2-0 before falling 2-1 in the second. Facing Brazil wasn't going to be easy, and that proved to be the case. The games marked a rematch of the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match, so there was a lot on the line despite it being labeled a "friendly." Yet given that the 2027 World Cup is still two years away, Hayes made it very clear that once again she would be experimenting with players - because she can.

The USWNT isn't a finished product, and it isn't meant to be at this point in the cycle. For Hayes, the player pool continues to expand, and this camp will give her a chance to learn multiple lessons about those in it.

GOAL takes a look at the five big takeaways from Hayes' squad selection.