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'We're desperate!' - Peter Schmeichel urges Man Utd to launch transfer swoop for £17m ex-Arsenal star
Pragmatism over potential
As United prepare for a significant summer midfield overhaul, Schmeichel has identified former Arsenal captain Xhaka as a necessary addition to the ranks. While many supporters are focused on high-profile younger targets, Schmeichel argues that the team lacks the veteran presence required to support rising stars like Kobbie Mainoo. Xhaka, who joined Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen for £17m in July 2025, has become a pivotal figure for the Black Cats this season.
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The need for leadership
Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Schmeichel made a passionate case for the 33-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford. The former United goalkeeper stated: “I think we should go and sign Xhaka. I make my case, what we are going to do is build the team around Kobbie, right. Now Casemiro is leaving. Now you bring in somebody like [Adam] Wharton, [Elliot] Anderson whatever… that’s still young, that’s still untried. What we need and what we don’t really have apart from Harry [Maguire] and Bruno [Fernandes] in that team is proper leadership.”
An amazing influence
Schmeichel highlighted Xhaka's transformation of Sunderland's fortunes as proof of his enduring quality and influence on the pitch. The Black Cats have made a stunning return to the Premier League in 2025-26, currently sitting in 12th place and still in with an outside chance of European qualification.
"When I look at what Xhaka’s done for Sunderland, Xhaka is the reason they are where they are," Schmeichel added. "He has been absolutely amazing, his leadership qualities are great, he can play 80 per cent of the games, he’s a really good player. We’re desperate for more leadership."
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A direct scouting mission
United will have a firsthand look at the midfielder’s impact when they visit Sunderland next week, where Xhaka has started 29 league games this term. Although the Red Devils are prioritising younger recruits, with the club expected to target prospects like Wharton and Anderson, Schmeichel’s call for experience comes as Casemiro nears a summer exit. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Switzerland international Xhaka remains in peak physical condition, though Sunderland may demand a significant fee to part with their talismanic leader before the tournament begins.