'We're desperate!' - Peter Schmeichel urges Man Utd to launch transfer swoop for £17m ex-Arsenal star

Schmeichel highlighted Xhaka's transformation of Sunderland's fortunes as proof of his enduring quality and influence on the pitch. The Black Cats have made a stunning return to the Premier League in 2025-26, currently sitting in 12th place and still in with an outside chance of European qualification.

"When I look at what Xhaka’s done for Sunderland, Xhaka is the reason they are where they are," Schmeichel added. "He has been absolutely amazing, his leadership qualities are great, he can play 80 per cent of the games, he’s a really good player. We’re desperate for more leadership."