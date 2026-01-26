Wayne Rooney watched Kai at Old Trafford in pyjamas! Man Utd legend reveals hilarious wardrobe mishap after taking in special occasion for 16-year-old son

Wayne was determined not to miss a landmark outing at Old Trafford, but has told his podcast for BBC Sport of how he made an embarrassing clothing faux pas that was only spotted by his wife when returning home.

Rooney said: “So I was at home and I went into my wardrobe. I picked a tracksuit out and I thought it was one of them oversized tracksuits. So I tried it on and thought ‘that’s actually quite comfortable’. I put a big coat over it. So I’ve gone to the game. Obviously if it was a first-team game I would be dressed a bit smarter, but because it was a kids’ game, I put it on and went to the game.

“Then it was only when I got home, Coleen asked to look at the label on it and it was actually a pair of pyjamas. I went to watch my son’s first game at Old Trafford in a pair of pyjamas, mistakenly.”

Quizzed on whether he had interacted with anyone while donning bedroom attire, Rooney said: “Yeah, I had a full on 10-minute conversation with Jason Wilcox in my pyjamas.”

He added on the occasion as a whole: “It was a great, a proud moment. He came on and helped the team get over the line and win the game. First thing he said was on the way home in the car, he said ‘the pitch was massive’. Steven Gerrard always used to say to me how big Old Trafford is, how big the pitch is, which it actually isn’t because I think the size of the stadium and the surroundings makes it feel bigger.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!