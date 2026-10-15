Wayne Rooney slams Cristiano Ronaldo behaviour as 'wrong in every sense' as former Man Utd star questions explosive Portugal walkout

Ironically, the veteran forward had previously won silverware under Jesus at club level with Al-Nassr and even recommended him for the national team post after the 2026 World Cup. However, his decision to issue a public statement apologising to his team-mates while openly attacking his manager was widely viewed as an affront to both the dressing room and the federation.

Criticising the former Real Madrid and Juventus star during an appearance on The United Stand, Rooney said: "My thoughts on Ronaldo is just: 'Why?' It was the same day [Lionel] Messi was retiring from Argentina and for him to come out of the Portugal squad in that way, then put that statement out... It's just wrong in every sense.

"To undermine your manager, undermine your teammates the way he has - it was just so wrong. To undermine the Portuguese FA, everything about it was just wrong. From a football point of view, from being a team-mate and a manager, it wasn't nice to see.

"It comes to every player. You have to finish international football and unfortunately he's not dealing with it well. It's uncomfortable to see."