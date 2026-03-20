'We wanted to play' - Luis de la Fuente defends Spain over Finalissima debacle after Argentina point finger at RFEF

The RFEF had been prepared to stage the game in Doha, and De la Fuente revealed the preparations were well advanced before everything unravelled. Argentina and CONMEBOL have pointed the finger at UEFA and their Spanish counterparts, but De la Fuente was having none of it. At a press conference ahead the international break, he attempted to clear up the mixed reports.

"You all know that my intention was to play in the Finalissima. I've always said that. Playing against Argentina, winning a title - both I and the RFEF were ready to play this match," he said. "Two can't play if one doesn't want to, and we wanted to play. I've always said that."

De la Fuente also made it clear that the Finalissima had been viewed as more than just a prestige occasion. "It was a unique match. We wanted to win it with the players who could give us a chance to compete for a World Cup. We haven't been together since November. For us, it was important to make up for this opportunity," he added.