The surge in interest surrounding Vozinha stems directly from his stellar displays for Cape Verde during the recent World Cup finals. The veteran keeper's impressive performances against global powerhouses such as Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina significantly boosted his market value on the international transfer stage.

However, Colo-Colo's blunder in publicly presenting the player without a legally binding contract has sparked widespread media backlash, leaving the Chilean club in an embarrassing position in the court of public opinion.



