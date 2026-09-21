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Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa - UEFA Super Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Vitinha hits back at 'whitewash' claims as PSG edge past resilient Marseille in Le Classique

Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has dismissed suggestions that his side were expected to easily thrash Marseille after a hard-fought 2-1 away victory. The Portugal international insisted the reigning champions fully deserved their win while praising the resilience of their fierce rivals in a fiercely contested Le Classique.

  • Hard-fought win in Le Classique

    PSG secured a narrow 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Marseille to close out the fifth round of Ligue 1 action. Despite enduring a highly complicated start to their domestic campaign, the hosts delivered a spirited performance on Sunday.

    The result leaves the Parisian giants with all three points, but the nature of the contest has sparked plenty of conversation. The tight scoreline stood in stark contrast to the dominant pre-match predictions.

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  • VitinhaGetty Images

    Vitinha defends the narrow margin

    Following the final whistle, Vitinha was quick to address the media in the mixed zone. The 26-year-old completely rejected the notion that his team had underperformed by failing to secure a wider margin of victory.

    "You say everyone expected a thrashing, but not us, I can assure you," the Portuguese playmaker insisted, as quoted by MaxiFoot. "It is always difficult to play here."

  • Dominance deserved the three points

    Despite the slender advantage at the final whistle, the visitors controlled large portions of the match. Vitinha was eager to point out that PSG had done enough to put the game to bed much earlier.

    "Marseille have a good team and showed it today," he noted. "I think we did what was necessary to take a multi-goal lead, but in the end, we win 2-1. We had plenty of chances, so the result isn't even up for debate. This victory is thoroughly deserved."

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  • Vitinha Portugal 2026Getty Images

    Preparing for an international duty

    With the international break just around the corner, Vitinha is preparing to represent Portugal in the upcoming UEFA Nations League. Selecao are scheduled to face Wales on September 24, followed by matches against Norway on September 27 and October 4. Sandwiched between the games against Norway - specifically on October 1 - Portugal will take on Denmark.

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Le Mans crest
Le Mans
LEM
Ligue 1
Troyes crest
Troyes
TRO
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM