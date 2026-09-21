Getty Images Sport
Vitinha hits back at 'whitewash' claims as PSG edge past resilient Marseille in Le Classique
Hard-fought win in Le Classique
PSG secured a narrow 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Marseille to close out the fifth round of Ligue 1 action. Despite enduring a highly complicated start to their domestic campaign, the hosts delivered a spirited performance on Sunday.
The result leaves the Parisian giants with all three points, but the nature of the contest has sparked plenty of conversation. The tight scoreline stood in stark contrast to the dominant pre-match predictions.
- Getty Images
Vitinha defends the narrow margin
Following the final whistle, Vitinha was quick to address the media in the mixed zone. The 26-year-old completely rejected the notion that his team had underperformed by failing to secure a wider margin of victory.
"You say everyone expected a thrashing, but not us, I can assure you," the Portuguese playmaker insisted, as quoted by MaxiFoot. "It is always difficult to play here."
Dominance deserved the three points
Despite the slender advantage at the final whistle, the visitors controlled large portions of the match. Vitinha was eager to point out that PSG had done enough to put the game to bed much earlier.
"Marseille have a good team and showed it today," he noted. "I think we did what was necessary to take a multi-goal lead, but in the end, we win 2-1. We had plenty of chances, so the result isn't even up for debate. This victory is thoroughly deserved."
- Getty Images
Preparing for an international duty
With the international break just around the corner, Vitinha is preparing to represent Portugal in the upcoming UEFA Nations League. Selecao are scheduled to face Wales on September 24, followed by matches against Norway on September 27 and October 4. Sandwiched between the games against Norway - specifically on October 1 - Portugal will take on Denmark.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting