'I couldn't feel my leg anymore' – Virgil van Dijk suffers injury scare following heavy collision in Netherlands' win against Sweden

Van Dijk’s scare was not the only medical concern troubling the Dutch camp, as midfield anchor Frenkie de Jong also faced uncertainty about whether he could even start the match. The midfielder revealed that his fitness issues stemmed from an incident earlier in the week during team preparations. "We had a collision at training, and I was also involved in that," De Jong explained. "I had sustained some damage from it, but in the end, it was okay."

Although De Jong managed to feature in Saturday's victory, he admitted that he was far from pain-free during the game. He noted that he definitely felt pain during the match, though it was still manageable. While it remains a question mark whether he will be able to train over the coming days, the midfielder remains optimistic about his recovery.

"We're going to see what the reaction will be, but I have confidence in it," De Jong concluded.