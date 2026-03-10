Getty/Instagram
Viral Man Utd fan Frank Illet outlines plan to 'stay relevant' once haircut stunt ends in hilarious new advert
The United Strand prepares for the clippers
Ilett, known online as 'The United Strand', has seen his hair reach extraordinary lengths since October 2024. The dedicated supporter pledged not to visit a barber until Manchester United secured five wins in a row, a task that has proven difficult during a turbulent couple of seasons at Old Trafford.
Under interim manager Michael Carrick, the team recently teased Ilett with a four-game winning streak. However, a stalemate against West Ham halted the momentum, leaving the fan's clippers in the drawer. With only nine games left in the campaign, Ilett is now preparing for the inevitable day his signature look disappears.
A star-studded social media crossover
In a satirical new advert for Paddy Power, Ilett joins a seminar on "how to diversify viral momentum" alongside fellow internet icons like the Wealdstone Raider and Guy Goma. The sketch mocks the fleeting nature of meme culture as the group discusses how to maintain their fame once their original "gimmick" fades.
During the video, Ilett expressed his fears about his brand once United finally find consistency. He told the group: "When Man United get those five wins in a row, that's curtains for me. I need to stay relevant and diversify my brand, and to do that, I'm going to need help.
"The class isn't really what I was expecting, to be honest. But I need to grow as an artist. My hair won't be here forever. Man United will win five games in a row, won't they?"
Shocking revelation in the classroom
The commercial takes a bizarre turn when Ilett tries to show his "real self" behind his hair. "Yeah, there's so many people don't know about me. I really do have hidden talents," he adds.
Then, a "presenter" in the commercial asks: "Frank, if you want to take your journey to the next level, you need to show us the real you, what's inside. Come on, champ."
Ilett then replies: "Yeah, I'm the guy with the big head of hair, but there's so much more to me than that." He unzips his shirt to reveal a thick layer of chest hair, prompting the other viral stars to leave the room in disgust.
Carrick acknowledges the hype
Even Carrick has addressed the fan's dedication, confirming the story has reached the United dressing room. The interim boss noted that while the stunt provides some light-hearted relief, it remains a side-note to the club's professional ambitions.
"I can say I'm aware of it, yes. My kids have made me aware of it, but it's certainly not going to be a talking point for the team at a professional level. I can understand what happened, and it does make me smile, but ultimately it's not going to have an impact," Carrick said.
With nine Premier League games remaining, the Red Devils will be looking to maintain their push for a top-three finish and qualify for next season's Champions League. They currently only have a goal difference advantage over their next opponents, Aston Villa, and are just three points ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool, who are in fifth and sixth, respectively.
