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'It was a joke' - Viral Man City 'bottle' fan sends message to Arsenal stars who mocked him after Premier League title win
Arsenal stars hit back after title triumph
The Manchester City supporter who went viral this season for pretending to collect Arsenal fans’ tears in a bottle, has responded after becoming the target of celebrations from Mikel Arteta’s squad. Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years after City failed to beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The result sparked wild celebrations among the Gunners players, many of whom referenced the long-running “bottlers” narrative surrounding the club.
Gabriel Magalhaes posted a split image on Instagram showing Rehman’s contrasting reactions during the campaign, alongside the caption: “Think too much?” Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly also joked about the criticism in a dressing-room video while holding champagne bottles.
Rehman insists there are no hard feelings
Rehman addressed Arsenal’s squad directly after the title race ended and insisted he held no bitterness over the outcome. The City supporter also joked about Arsenal’s hopes of completing a historic double by winning the Champions League.
He told talkSPORT: "Listen guys, enjoy it. It's took you 22 years to win a championship, yeah, or become league champions. Honestly, I'm not bitter about it.It was a joke that you guys have taken to the next extreme. Just enjoy the moment. If you defend it, great. And if you win the Champions League,I may have to move to the moon. But no, I wish you luck."
Arsenal finally end years of frustration
Arsenal’s title win marked the end of a painful period in which they repeatedly fell short against Pep Guardiola’s dominant Man City side. The Gunners had finished as runners-up in each of the previous three campaigns before finally getting over the line this season. The triumph also represents Arsenal’s first league crown since the ‘Invincibles’ era in 2004.
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Attention turns to Champions League glory
Arsenal will now switch their focus to the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest later this month. Victory would seal a historic Premier League and Champions League double for Arteta’s side.